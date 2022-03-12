Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., planning meeting; 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 4 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day Party with green bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, Guinness beef stew over noodles, salad, roll and chocolate cake, cost $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Irish colcannon and eggs; open iPad usage; noon, lunch, Pi Day chicken pot pie lunch, roll, applesauce and pineapple upside down cake
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., Shamrock smoothies; St. Patty’s Day trivia; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie; shopping trip; 11 a.m., word search; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
BBQ ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., St. Patty’s Nail Salon; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., karaoke with shamrock shakes; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., poker club with Bill; bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., tea for two bingo with cookies; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; tea for two and cookie party; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; The difference between affordable housing and assisted living with Joe from Clairvaux Commons; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Bacon bleu cheeseburger on bun with lettuce and tomato, potato soup, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., St. Patty’s Nail Salon; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day party, play Plinko and see if you have the luck of the Irish!; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Maple Valley; 11 a.m., Shamrock shakes; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., hunt for the pot of gold!; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day dinner with music by Julie Dunmire; 5 p.m., evening meal, corned beef and cabbage, mashed potatoes, Irish soda bread, lucky layer cake, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; iPad games; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition and cookie demo; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
St. Patrick’s Day — Corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, corn, white bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; soft pretzel with beer cheese, $1; ANEW Health; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 10:30 a.m., spin to win; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., life after loss support group; 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day party with entertainment by Paul Stephenson; fundraiser — Reuben sandwich with fries, $5; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day party; hymn sing with Kay; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: St. Patrick’s Day luncheon, wear green!
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, green pancakes and sausage, $4; lottery drawing; noon, lunch; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage
FRIDAY
Bratwurst, white rice, broccoli, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pancake and sausage breakfast; color me leprechaun; 10:30 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m., brown bag bingo; noon, lunch