Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad, pickled beets, bread stick, poke cake
CHESTNUT HILLS: Day center closed, open for lunch take-outs and the Fiber Arts Class, 10 a.m. to noon; doors open at 3 p.m. — 4 p.m. — 6 p.m., super supper sold out
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., crafts; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Insta Pot ICCAP program; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., firecracker craft; 11 a.m., banking safety with Marion Center Bank; 11:45 to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., planning meeting; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., district attorney Manzi discusses scams; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10:30 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9 a.m., Father’s Day Breakfast (men eat free), steak, egg and cheese, $4; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, seasonal fresh fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., to noon, fiber arts program; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m., nutrition and bingo with Adagio; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., Flag Day facts and fun; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, sloppy Joe sandwich, mac and cheese, corn and dessert $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; word search day; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; open technology use
THURSDAY
Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: Boscov’s trip cancelled; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: No farmer’s market, delayed; 10:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m. to noon, Father’s Day soak making; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; 1 p.m., 500 bid club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Summer Tunes with DJ Randy, picnic on the Mahoning Hills Beach with sloppy Joes, macaroni salad, fruit kabobs and coconut cream pie; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., Uno Attack; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; noon, lunch; open ceramics; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Alice Paul House; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Seafood salad with tomato and hard boiled egg, bean soup, dinner roll, pineapple
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 a.m., Father’s Day Breakfast, free breakfast for men!; 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., all about neckties, Father’s Day floats, free to men!; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: Trip to Mountain Playhouse; center open at noon for lunch
