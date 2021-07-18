Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Western omelet (ham, peppers, onions and cheese), breakfast potatoes, whole grain English muffin, orange juice
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal — meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, roll and ice cream
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., open crafts
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., french toast and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., ice cream soda bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn; Pencil Art Day; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
BBQ glazed turkey burger with cheddar on sandwich bun, broccoli soup, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., grand re-opening! Welcome back celebration with picnic-style lunch and entertainment with ASI Line Dancers
CHESTNUT HILLS: Snow cones with Joey; 11 a.m., Guess What it Is game; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Alice Paul House Education — online dating and “catfishing” scams; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., wood carver class
MAHONING HILLS: 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., grand re-opening! It’s a luau featuring entertainer Mike Miller with games and music and a picnic-style lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., attorney Carmella legal advice; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread, sherbet
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., grand re-opening! Welcome back celebration with picnic-style lunch and entertainment with ASI Line Dancers
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., card craft with Bonnie
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; National Junk Food Day. What is your weakness?; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; 5 p.m., evening meal (cheesy chicken casserole, tossed salad and ice cream); 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., s’mores, campfire songs and stories; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., cardiac health education with Haley, clinical dietician; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay and ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m. Medi counseling with Lisa; 11 a.m. Word Search Wars; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 11 a.m., root beer floats; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, sliced apples
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., strawberry pancake and sausage breakfast; 10:30 a.m., Pull on the String game; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., trivia
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 11 a.m., attorney Carmella, legal asvice; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo; noon, lunch