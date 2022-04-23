Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; no evening meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club; garden rock painting
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition and cooking demo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — trivia game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Senior Olympics — cup stacking game; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., movie
TUESDAY
Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — corn hole game; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; volunteer recognition; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., karaoke with Joey; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — putt putt game; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — trivia game; open iPad usage; National Pretzel Day; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., word search; 11 a.m., nutrition talk; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:30 a.m. to noon, manicures with ICTC school; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Glazed ham with fruit sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, pudding
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — corn hole game; volunteer recognition; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., Senior Life bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Olympics — corn hole game
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Alice Paul House; 11 a.m., poker with Bill; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Tell a Story Day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; cream of potato soup sale; 5 p.m., evening meal, ham BBQ sandwich, pasta salad, vegetable medley, banana creme pie, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; iPad games; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; out for lunch; noon, regular lunch
THURSDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11:30 a.m., volunteer recognition; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — corn hole game; volunteer recognition; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11:30 a.m., volunteer recognition; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., oldies with Randy; 11:30 a.m., volunteer recognition; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: Volunteer recognition; noon, lunch 12:30 p.m., card club
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 11:30 a.m., volunteer recognition; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Tuna salad sandwich on white bread, bean soup, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon; 10 a.m., spring coloring contest; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., planning meeting
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 a.m., last Friday breakfast, French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage — $3; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale