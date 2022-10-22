Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn biscuit, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; open billiards; evening meal, pot luck covered dish dinner, bring something tasty! Cost is $5 if unable to bring something
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., dryer vent pumpkin craft with Bonnie, $3 material cost; bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast sandwiches; first day of food drive for ICCAP; wear something gaudy day!; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., mummy game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Sloppy Joe on hamburger bun, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., Halloween party, dress up!; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 7 a.m., making apple butter over a fire day!
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., crafts with Marti; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, pudding
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., Halloween party; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., special presentation, “Creatures of the Night: Bats” by Lisa Meadows, environmental specialist, DNCR Yellowcreek State Park; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bridge club; 1 to 4 p.m., pinochle club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bowling for dollars
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., Halloween party with music by Julie and Joe; evening meal, barbecue chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli, roll and dessert, $5 per meal; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; 11 a.m., candy apple drawing, win one!; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli, cauliflower blend, dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Halloween party with spooky shakes; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 11 a.m., my plate healthy eating tips; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Halloween party with DJ Randy, featuring spooky music; 11 a.m., costume parade; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., my plate nutrition; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; card making; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Turkey chef salad with egg, cheddar and tomato, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pumpkin pancakes and sausage breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch; decorate the center for Monday’s party
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 to 10 a.m., last Friday breakfast, waffles, bacon, fruit cup with juice and coffee, only $4; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Halloween party, costumes preferred; oldies music with John Lapacinski; 11 a.m., Halloween bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; prizes and 50/50