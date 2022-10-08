Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; evening meal, baked meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, roll and cookie, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., origami boxes with Augusta; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and bacon; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., fall craft with Barb; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; Pam’s birthday celebration; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Chicken stew, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, peaches
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., autumn craft; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11 a.m., District Attorney Manzi discusses scams; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; apple butter prep
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., Senior Center updates by Vicki; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Hot dog on bun, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., nail salon; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: trip to TJ Maxx; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., clay modeling class; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; National Farmers Day! Did you grow up on a farm?; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., pigs in the blanket, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert, $5; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; pumpkin pancake breakfast, $4; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; 10 a.m. to noon, flu clinic; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., craft with Pauline; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10 a.m., autumn craft; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: chili fundraiser cut-off date; help get ready for the craft show today!; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11 a.m., hymn sing; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; pizza party, $4; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., caramel apple pancakes and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m., iPad games; color contest; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: closed for craft show setup; craft show Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., candy bar bingo