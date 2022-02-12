Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., Valentine’s dinner party, entertainment by Danny Haynes, menu: lasagna, salad and strawberry cake only $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day ice cream social; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day breakfast, French toast with strawberries and cream; Valentine card exchange; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m. to noon, special Valentine’s Day luncheon; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day party with entertainment, covered dish; open ceramics class; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Hot dog on bun with sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, sliced apples
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., Valentine bingo; Valentine’s Day party with entertainment by Paul Stephenson; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., popcorn and funny videos; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; American Mahjong; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong; ceramics class
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Mardi Gras party with bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Valentine craft
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., snowman cupcake decorating; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., making gnomes craft with Bev; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, wheat bread, pears
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day party; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 8:30 a.m., trip to Hobby Lobby; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; 11 a.m., Linda from IndiGO; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 12:30 p.m., President’s Day trivia
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., brown bag auction; evening meal, lasagna, salad, roll and garlic bread, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition and cooking demo; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
BBQ chicken thigh, pasta, tossed salad, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., district attorney Robert Manzi, scams; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10 a.m., poker game with Bill; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; 12:30 p.m., lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., healthy eating topic; 12:30 p.m., Spirit Life bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage
FRIDAY
Chicken noodle casserole, peas and carrots, wheat bread, pineapples and cherries
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10:30 a.m., tongue twisters; 10:30 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m., Valentine brown bag bingo; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa