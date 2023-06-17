Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts class; 1 p.m., card club; 5 p.m., evening meal: meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, roll cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; open crafts
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., apple cinnamon French toast and bacon breakfast; 11 a.m., canceled bank safety with Marion Center National Bank; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m, iPad fun; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Mango BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, wheat bread, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., healthy snack; 10 a.m., to noon, healthy steps for older adults; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., brown bag auction with Joey; 11:30 a.m., planning meeting; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., jewelry making with Ellen; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize makeup class; 11 a.m., bingo; ice cream soda, $1; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Grange Church of God gospel music
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., play nine tournament; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., yellow dot program; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onion and cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin, orange juice
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., to noon, fiber arts program; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 8:45 to 10 a.m., passport to wellness, stop in to talk to Tina; 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: National Seashell Day, bring one in to share; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., Joe and Julie Dunmire entertainment; 5 p.m. evening meal, beef tips over noodles, green beans, bread and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 11:30 a.m., June folklore wedding; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; open technology use
THURSDAY
Southern seafood cake, Parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., cookie share; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., banking safety with Marion Center National Bank; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m. to noon, American painting class; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, special lunch with diabetic intern Allie; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; 1 p.m., 500 bid club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., passport to wellness, talk to Tina; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., chair yoga with Jeril; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize makeup class
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., card making class; piano time with Tom; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Pasta and meatballs with marinara, tossed salad, garlic stick, mixed fruit salad
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., silly photos!; 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize makeup class; 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; 10 to 11 a.m., mocktini mystery hour; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge
