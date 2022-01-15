Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
TUESDAY
Hawaiian pork chop, blended rice pilaf, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake, white bread
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., owl pine cone craft; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., snowflake painting; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., town hall meeting; noon, lunch; American mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; Chinese mahjong; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., Chef Cliff Klinger, preparing venison; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., word search wars; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., cookie club, decorate a dozen for $3; 11 a.m., PA MEDI Counseling with Lisa; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10 a.m., owl pine cone craft; 11:30, bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., Winter Wonderland party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut craft
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., movie matinee
MAHONING HILLS: Get to know your neighbor game; open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., brown bag auction; 5 p.m., evening meal, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Italian bread and strawberry cheesecake Jell-o (cost of meal $3.50)
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition and cooking demo; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Chicken Marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10 a.m., owl pine cone craft; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; crafts with Senior Life; poker game with Bill; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., snowball toss; noon, Let It Snow! luncheon, menu: homemade spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread and tiramisu
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., social time; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m. Senior Life bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., making snowflakes with Pam; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon lunch
FRIDAY
Chef salad with ham and egg, bean soup, dinner roll, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., eggs, sausage and toast breakfast; 10 a.m., iPad games; 11 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 12:30 p.m., brown bag bingo; noon, lunch