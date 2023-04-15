Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Mango BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 11:30 a.m., healthy plate for diabetes; noon, lunch; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal: meat loaf, baked potato, carrots, roll and ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:30 a.m. to noon, manicures by ICTC; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Olympic practice
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, spring craft; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie with popcorn; shopping day; Putt-Putt week; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions, cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin, juice
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., beaded craft with Laura; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: day trip to Hobby Lobby; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., seed planting with Monika from Indiana County Conservation
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., play nine; Animal Cracker Day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., ASI dancers; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Southern seafood cake, Parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., trash chair game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Adagio Nutrition and Bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Olympic game practice; free tech use with WiFi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken and stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; 11 a.m., pre-planning funerals by McCabe Roof; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Creamy Parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., cookie share; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to noon., healthy steps for older adults; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; 11:30 a.m., Lima Bean Day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese mahjong; bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., gospel music by Randy; National Banana Day; noon, lunch; wedding soup sale, $5 per quart
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., Alice Paul House self-care; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; card making class; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Pasta and meatballs with marinara sauce, tossed salad with tomato, garlic bread stick, mixed fruit salad, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: Volunteer recognition at Oak Place, center is closed
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Volunteer Recognition at Oak Place; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: Volunteer Recognition at Oak Place