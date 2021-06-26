Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory unless able to show proof of vaccine.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked ham with fruit sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, wheat bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., bee necklace craft; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Keelan from SNAP; 11 a.m., open crafts; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., paper money auction (bring something to auction off); noon, lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., candy bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie/music by Daniel O’Donald week; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Meatballs over pasta with marinara sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread, pineapple tidbits
ARMAGH: July 4 celebration; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 to 12: 15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., beach song with watermelon; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Grand Beginnings children visit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., wood carver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Breakfast canceled; 11 a.m., crafts; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”/open ceramics class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella on a sandwich bun, roasted Parmesan redskin potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: July 4 celebration; 10:30 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., patriotic necklace craft, cost $3
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Tom “Special”; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; ice cream soda day; lunch canceled for today
SALTSBURG: 10 to 11 a.m., word search contest; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class/open ceramic class; noon, lunch; noon, Wood’s Spa
THURSDAY
Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: Fourth of July party; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., trivia; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cellphone help desk
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., celebrate Uncle Sam’s birthday with apple pie and ice cream; 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Fourth of July party; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., star bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 11 a.m., what and when is fruit season?; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Turkey chef salad with turkey, cheddar, hard-boiled egg and cucumbers, cauliflower soup, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., patriotic French toast and bacon breakfast; 11 a.m., sparklers, wear red, white and blue; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., grand re-opening celebration welcome back party with entertainment and picnic food
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 10 to 11 a.m., cardiac rehab and health by Cardahealth; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m. Bingo with Senior Life