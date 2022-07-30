Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potatoes, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., Senior Life Bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; evening meal: meatloaf, baked potato, green beans and cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., modeling clay class; dominoes club; 1 to 3 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., sewing class with Marlene; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., trivia; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., second chance bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
TUESDAY
Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., make your own sundae; 11 a.m., fitness; PA MEDI with Lisa; ANEW blood pressure; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut
INDIANA: 10 a.m., tie dying with Grand Beginnings kids; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; ice cream sandwich day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; ice cream sandwich day; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Glazed ham with fruit sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; make your own sundae; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., bowling game competition; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Miracle-Ear free screening; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., putt-putt golf
SALTSBURG: 4 p.m., brown bag bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, peas, Italian bread, and banana crème pie, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., doughnuts and coffee — super supper and knotweed committee meeting; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; ANEW blood pressure; 11:30 a.m., make your own sundae; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club; smartphone assistance
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Kim from Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo with CL&L
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bring your favorite vacation pics; piano time with Tom; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, bean soup, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:30 a.m., Boggle; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; birthday party; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge