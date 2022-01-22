Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, French onion beef casserole, salad, roll and pudding pie (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and ham breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; compliment day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., puzzles; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; adult coloring club; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
BBQ pork ribette, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., telephone game; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking and herb activity with Janet and Erin; noon, lunch; American Mahjong; open technology center; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; bean and ham soup fundraiser, $5 per quart; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; hot chocolate day; stuff the bus shopping trip; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Bacon bleu cheeseburger on bun with bacon, lettuce and tomato, potato soup, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., telephone game; 11:30, bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., surprise bingo with Senior Life; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut craft
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., fresh produce bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: Bean with ham soup fundraiser, $5 per quart; open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; chicken noodle soup sale, $5 per quart; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken noodle soup, tossed salad, crescent roll and chocolate frosted cake (cost of meal $3.50)
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; Wood’s Spa
THURSDAY
Salmon cake with white wine cream sauce, white rice, broccoli, wheat bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., dementia friends presentation; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; smartphone assistance; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; bean and ham soup fundraiser, $5 per quart; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; bingo
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., LRC game; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; out for Chinese food, yum!; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon lunch
FRIDAY
Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, corn, white bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., eggs, pancake and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m., iPad games; 11 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; breakfast, hash brown casserole, fruit and yogurt parfait, cost $3; 10 a.m., Arista Care bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch