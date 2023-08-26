Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, cheeseburger, hot dog, pasta salad, chips, dessert share, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; open crafts; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage breakfast; National Bow Tie Day, wear one for a prize!; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., painting with Janet; noon, lunch; free internet and iPad usage
Taco salad with salsa, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple tidbits
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., felt flower craft; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:12 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., felt flower craft with Michelle; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cellphone help (please sign up); noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., mystery bingo; noon, lunch and talk by Mary Beth on flavoring food with herbs
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., play nine; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., mountain pie day, $2; noon, lunch; open ceramics
Pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, Italian bread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., physical therapy with ANEW; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., brown bag auction, bring in nice dollar items to auction off; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi; 12:30 p.m., farkle
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken Alfredo, salad, garlic bread and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 11 a.m., games with Gary; noon, lunch; open technology use
Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad, Italian bread, apple crisp
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., ASI picnic preparation; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., ice cream treat; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10 to 11:45 a.m., tie-dye with Terry, $2; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; adult coloring day; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
Centers closed for the ASI picnic at Blue Spruce Park.
