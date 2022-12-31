Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup, dinner roll, fruited gelatin
ARMAGH: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 9 a.m., “Hidden Figures” movie; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 12:30 p.m., fruit cake toss
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., last year recap of what we are thankful for; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; ugly sweater day; word search wars; noon, lunch; open ceramics
Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., everything Elvis; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., power of attorney and living will education with 365 Hospice; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., trivia day
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., New Year’s dinner, homemade vegetable soup, hamburger and dessert
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; 11:30 a.m., signs of bad weather by Betsy; noon, lunch; open ceramics
Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., New Year’s resolutions; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11:30 a.m., building a healthy eating plan; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo from Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., Left, Right, Center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom sing-a-long
Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch; January Birthday Party; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge