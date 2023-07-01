Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
BBQ pork ribette on roll, creamy coleslaw, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts class; 1 p.m., card club; no evening meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., soap bomb making with Michelle; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; origami with Augusta
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast sandwiches; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., making decorative table runners with Marlene and Nancy; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m, iPad fun; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and a movie; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
Closed in observance of Independence Day
Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9:30 a.m., chit chat with coffee and cookies; 10 a.m., to noon, fiber arts program; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., patriotic coloring; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., pinochle
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi; 12:30 p.m., making super supper decorations
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m. evening meal, steak and cheese sandwich, rice, corn and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: Fourth of July party with entertainment by Dan and Gala; covered dish dinner; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; open technology use
Roasted pork with peach glaze, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., ice cream, $1; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., physical therapy talk with ANEW; ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: Red, white and blue ice cream day, $2; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, special lunch with diabetic intern Allie; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., left, right, center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 8:45, passport to wellness with Tina; 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., ombudsman with ASI Debra; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
Breaded pollock, macaroni and cheese, spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dessert share contest; 11 a.m., fitness by a certified instructor; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch and birthday party!
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 11 a.m., trivia game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., 365 bingo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.