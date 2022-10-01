Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onion and cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; evening meal, chicken sandwich with tortellini soup and ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with 365 Hospice; 10 a.m. to noon, flu clinic; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., sewing with Marlene; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., fall craft with Barb; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; apple dumpling sale; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., crafts for the craft show; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., smartphone assistance; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., tea and cookies; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11:30 a.m., superstitions and old wives’ tales; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, cookie
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., tea and talk time; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m. karaoke with Joey; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., fall prevention with All Star Therapy; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; Do Something Nice Day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, bread and dessert, $5; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; 11:30 a.m, hurricane season talk with Betsy; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Creamy Parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., craft with Pauline; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., Life After Loss support group; help get ready for the craft show today!; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., Oktoberfest Games; 11:30 a.m., Oktoberfest luncheon with German food, $3.50, reservations required; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Blairsville
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., pamper day nail painting; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11:30 a.m., nutrition tips for 60-plus; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m., iPad games; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch; October birthday party; open technology class
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge