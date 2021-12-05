Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club, open billiards; evening meal: tomato soup, cheeseburger, chips and cookie (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., poinsettia origami with Augusta; bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; mitten tree day, buy a mitten off the tree for $1 and see what’s inside; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; gob making day, volunteers welcome; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: Popcorn and Christmas movie; 11 a.m., word iPad games; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Bacon bleu cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on sandwich bun, potato soup, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: No fitness; special music sing-a-long with Simple Pleasures; Christmas sweater contest; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa, ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas auction, bring in a wrapped item; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; American Mahjong, Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; gob fundraiser day; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 12:30 p.m., Christmas cookie bingo; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
BBQ pork ribette, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: Christmas sweater contest; 10 a.m., festive craft with Charlotte; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 8:30 a.m., trip to Greensburg — Burlington; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas T-shirt making (bring in a T-shirt)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., senior life bingo; 11 a.m., Betty’s Christmas Train Village show and tell; birthday party day with cake and ice cream; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; National Brownie Day, have some with us!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; gob fundraiser day; 4 p.m., bingo; evening meal: Italian sausage sandwich, coleslaw, chips and ice cream. Cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; 11 a.m., Adagio Health — cooking with herbs and spices; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, corn, white bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., games with Alice Paul House; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., rubber stamping with Cheryl; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., Christmas music with Randy; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas card exchange
SALTSBURG: Lunch at Dean’s Diner
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., brown bag bingo; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Salmon cake with white wine cream sauce, white rice, broccoli, wheat bread and mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., Christmas pancake and sausage breakfast; candy cane coffee; 10:30 a.m., Christmas sock contest; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Christmas movie — “Miracle on 34th Street”
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., senior life bingo