Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Roast beef and cheddar sandwich on roll, pasta salad, three bean salad, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: Sock Hop Drive-in Super Supper. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., reservations are required.
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; dominoes club; 1 to 3 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., biscuits, gravy and sausage; 11 a.m., less salt, more herb day trivia; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., ice cream social; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., second chance bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m., adult coloring club; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
Hot dog and sauerkraut on bun, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., social time; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., craft with Pauline; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., fresh produce bingo; 11 a.m., my plate my portions; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch, eat outside today!; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread and hot fudge sundae, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; end of the month 50/50
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., Labor Day trivia; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, birthday party; lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., iPad fun, hear a song and name it!; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., CL&L Bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cookie bingo, bring some!
ASI Senior Picnic at Blue Spruce Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations required