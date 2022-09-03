Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, pears
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., Sept. 11 remembrance; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; ANEW blood pressure; fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., pumpkin patch makers; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut
INDIANA: 10 a.m., poker game; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bowling for dollars
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., tea and trivia; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with 360 Hospice
Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, cookie
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., Sept. 11 remembrance; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., learn about healthy ideas with ASI Tina and Melissia; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., my plate trivia; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., bench and landscaping dedication ceremony; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., social center updates by Vicki; 5 p.m., evening meal, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll and cookie $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; 11 a.m., all star physical therapy; noon, lunch
Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., learn to use the knitting machine; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11:30 a.m., Sept. 11 remembrance; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: Lunch at Ravaila’s
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., healthy ideas with Tina and Melissia; noon, lunch
Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread, tomato soup, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; Sept. 11 remembrance; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., planning meeting; 1 p.m., movie matinee
TWO LICK: Center closed, setting up for Cookport Fair!