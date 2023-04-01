Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella on sandwich roll, roasted Parmesan reddskins, carrots, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 5 p.m., ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, roll and cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., egg toss; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club; rag rugs
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., buckwheat cakes and sausage; 11 a.m., sewing with Marlene;10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Easter Party Day!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie with popcorn; dying Easter eggs; 11:30 a.m., eggcellent egg nutrition; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread, cookie
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 a.m., Easter Party; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Easter candy bingo; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards; 12:30 p.m., making Easter bunny t-shirts
INDIANA: 10 to noon, exotic egg art, $5; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Olympic practice; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., chair yoga with Jeril; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., mystery bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., steal the package game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., diabetes self-management program; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Ham with fruit sauce, au gratin potatoes, island blend vegetables, dinner roll, cupcake
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., bingocize; 11:30 a.m., Easter bonnet contest; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Easter party and covered dish dinner; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., how to carb with diabetes; 12:30 p.m., Senior Olympic practice; free tech use with WiFi
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., scam info with District Attorney Manzi, 5 p.m., evening meal, open faced beef sandwich with gravy, noodles, carrots and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 11 a.m., Easter party, entertainment by Jack Servello; noon, covered dish lunch; open ceramics; open tech class
THURSDAY
Chicken Parmesan with shredded cheese, pasta with sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Easter party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:30 a.m., Easter party; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; 11:30 a.m., National Tartan Day, wear plaid and learn about tartan history; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., Easter party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., left right and center game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; wear your Easter bonnets and get pictures with the Easter bunny; jelly bean contest; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., Easter craft with Marty
FRIDAY
Closed in observance of the Easter holiday