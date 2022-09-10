Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Meatball hoagie on roll, Parmesan noodles, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; no evening meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., 365 bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., open crafts; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., egg cup breakfast rolls; 11 a.m., sewing class with Marlene; National Milkshake Day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., Sept. 11 Remembrance Day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., second chance bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; Cookport Fair Week, stop by our basket stand and take a chance; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Chef salad with ham, tomato, cheddar egg and mixed greens, vegetable barley soup, warm peach crumble
ARMAGH: no fitness; 11 a.m., fall prevention by Allstar Therapy; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., scam presentation with District Attorney Manzi; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., Mahoning Hills Search Game
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Cookport Fair Week, stop at our chance basket booth; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., tea talk time; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., senior life bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., jewelry making with Ellen; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., National Coloring Day, color your puzzle piece; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., scam presentation with District Attorney Manzi; evening meal, lasagna, salad, garlic bread and cake, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; noon, lunch; open ceramics; Cookport Fair Week, stop by our chance basket booth!
THURSDAY
Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., cookie share and sell; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 p.m., fall prevention by Allstar Therapy; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; poker game; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Rock-n-Roll with Randy; National Linguine Day, try some!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., cards and social time; 1 p.m., senior life bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; Cookport Fair Week, stop by our chance basket booth!
FRIDAY
Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., word search; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge