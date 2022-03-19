Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., food labels, test your knowledge; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken Alfredo, salad, roll and cake, cost $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and bacon; spring hat day, wear one!; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., would you rather game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m., spring trivia; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., planning meeting; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., AAA speaker on safe driving; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., welcome spring bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., spring bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., shenanigans game; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; cinnamon roll bake sale; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Chili, tossed salad, cornbread, applesauce
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., olanning meeting; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Cricut craft
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bridge club; open technology center; 1 p.m., movie matinee
MAHONING HILLS: National Chip Day!; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., brown bag bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, Sloppy Joe sandwich, mac and cheese, chips, green beans, cherry pie, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; iPad games; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., card making class; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Pulled pork sandwich on bun, creamy coleslaw, baked beans, pineapple tidbits
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11:30 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; National Cocktail Day, have a mocktail with us; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Family Feud; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage
FRIDAY
Creamy chicken divan, white rice, tossed salad, Italian bread sticks, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., spring breakfast French toast, bacon, fruit salad; snap fun photos; 10:30 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 a.m., egg, cheese, potato puff squares with bacon, fruit and yogurt, $3; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m., open ceramics class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale