Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Closed in observance of Independence Day.
TUESDAY
Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, white bread, cookie
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness program; 11 a.m., ANEW home health blood pressure; PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., macrame class part 1; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocise; National Graham Cracker Day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; shopping day; open ceramics; noon, lunch; free iPad and internet usage
WEDNESDAY
Meatballs and pasta with marinara, tossed salad, garlic stick, mixed fruit salad
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; July trivia; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Game Room grand opening! Refreshments and fun!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., mock auction fundraiser; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cornhole
SALTSBURG: 4 p.m., second chance bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, cheesy chicken and stuffing casserole, tossed salad, blueberry pie, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., doughnuts and coffee; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., ANEW Home Health; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking group; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; Instant Pot cooking presentation with ICCAP part 2; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocise; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingo with Kim from Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., mini manicures with Amanda; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo with CL&L
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., bingo with Alice Paul House; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., eggs and ham breakfast; word search; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., fresh produce bingo; 11 a.m., poker game with Bill; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; cornhole and corn on the cob day; noon, lunch