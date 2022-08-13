Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, baked beans and ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., origami class; dominoes club; 1 to 3 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., egg, bacon and toast breakfast; National lemon meringue pie day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., my portions, my plate; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., second chance bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; word search; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
TUESDAY
Grilled chicken salad with egg and cheddar over mixed greens, cream of broccoli soup, dinner roll, fruited gelatin
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., summer craft; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; tell a joke day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; special kids day; 11 a.m., crafts with Marty; noon, lunch; 12:30, Jimmy Swagger ventriloquist
WEDNESDAY
Swedish meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian bread stick, mandarin oranges
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., Fast Draw game; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., brown bag bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., beaded suncatcher craft; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cornhole
SALTSBURG: 4 p.m., second chance bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, ham BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, chips, ice cream and apple pie, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Baked lemon pepper white fish, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: Super Supper volunteer day; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11:30 a.m., Fast Draw game; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; tie dying with Grand Beginnings; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., mini-manicures with Amanda
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, cake with icing
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10:30 a.m., word search; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:15 a.m., painting class; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale