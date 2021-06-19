Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory unless able to show proof of vaccine.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, white bread, fruited gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., bee hive craft; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., open crafts; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Father’s Day breakfast. Apple cinnamon french toast and sausage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Card making; noon, lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., ice cream bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie; ice cream cone week, $1.50 each; celebrate summer week; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, wheat bread, cookie
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., June Trivia; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Grease trivia game; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., coffee chat and games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside bakesale; 11 a.m. to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., SNAP bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; 11 a.m., APPRISE counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m. music by “Simple Pleasures”; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., CriCut card making
INDIANA: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Healthy Steps for Older Adults; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; pie day with Dave; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Sweet sausage minestrone with peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes over pasta, wheat bread, pineapple delight
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., junk auction; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., protect yourself from scams education; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., cowboys and cowgirls get “Western” with DJ Randy; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., camp fire
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., build your own sundae; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., patriotic bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on sandwich bun, lentil soup with crackers, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., red, white and blue breakfast; 10 a.m., open iPad time; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 9 to 10 a.m., last Friday breakfast, hard-boiled egg, cottage cheese, fruit plate with muffin, orange juice; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Senior Life