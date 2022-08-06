Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Creamy chicken and biscuit, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; closing at 1:30 p.m.
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rug making; dominoes club; 1 to 3 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and sausage; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., fast draw game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., second chance bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
TUESDAY
BBQ pork ribette, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., telephone game; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., music spa day; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., poker with Bill; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., wiener roast with DJ Randy; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; chili dog sale, $2; pet picture day; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on bun, creamy potato soup, seasonal fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10 a.m., tea and trivia; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., Adagio health and nutrition cooking demo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; morning milkshake fundraiser, $2; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class, please call ahead
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., scams presentation by district attorney Manzi; evening meal, Italian chicken, buttered noodles, vegetable medley, Italian bread and chocolate silk pie, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: Knotweed volunteer day; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., scams presentation by district attorney Manzi; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; PA MEDI with Lisa; national presidential joke day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Kim from Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: lunch at Dairy Queen
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., Miracle Ear screening; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Creamy vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread stick, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., chocolate chip pancake and sausage breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: no daytime hours; doors open at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for Bluegrass Super Supper featuring the Ken Burkett Band. Reservations are required. $8 ticket lunch
TWO LICK: 7 a.m., trip to Rogers Flea Market; 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch