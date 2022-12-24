Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Closed in observance of the Christmas holiday
Chicken Alfredo, noodles, broccoli, white bread, warm apple cranberry crisp
ARMAGH: New Year’s Eve Party; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., coffee and cookies; share holiday stories; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: Pepperoni prep day; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; snowflake day!; 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., New Year trivia; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Ugly Sweater Day!; 10 a.m., decorate cookies; noon, lunch; open ceramics
Cheeseburger on bun, potato soup, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., New Year’s Eve party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., re-gift bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cut out snowflakes
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., New Year’s dinner, pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert, $5 per meal; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; French toast and sausage breakfast with eggnog, $4; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; noon, lunch; open ceramics
Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy on white bread, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., grocery bingo, clean out your pantry; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; New Year’s Eve party; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Mahjong club; pepperoni pick up day; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., New Year’s Eve party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., New Year’s Eve toast and talk; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; thrift store $1 bag sale
Salmon croquette, Parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., sparkly pancakes and sausage breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 a.m., last Friday of the month breakfast, New Year Healthy Breakfast oatmeal bar with topping, boiled egg and bananas, $4; 10 a.m., New Year bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 11 a.m., New Year’s party and bingo with Big Dog DJ, hot dogs and sauerkraut