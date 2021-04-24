Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Cheeseburger on sandwich bun, BBQ butter beans, macaroni salad and fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., YouTube Funniest Videos; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., biscuits and gravy; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. social time; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Sit-N-Flex; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie; 10 a.m., nature walk program; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Chicken Cobb salad with chicken, egg, bacon bits and cheddar over mixed greens, barley soup, whole grain dinner roll and sunset peaches
ARMAGH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mother’s Day craft; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Johnny and June Cash music; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., smart phone help desk; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., rise and shine breakfast; 11 a.m., crafts; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Pot roast, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread, pears
AULTMAN: 10 to 11 a.m., Mother’s Day craft; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; milkshake fundraiser, $2; 11:15 a.m. to noon; first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., gardening tips for herbs
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Wood’s Spa
THURSDAY
Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta; tossed salad; applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., TP bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 11 a.m., keeping up with the times; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; 12:30 a.m., pizza party lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch, 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit,” 10 to 11 a.m., music; 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Pulled pork on sandwich bun, ranch potatoes, Hawaiian coleslaw; cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., Let’s Scream for Ice Cream
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9 a.m., last Friday of the Month breakfast — French toast, eggs and orange juice; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Senior Life