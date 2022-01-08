Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., open craft; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; 5 p.m., companion connections with ASI Sandi; evening meal: chicken lasagna, salad, roll and brownie (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Home Watch Caregivers; noon lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., lemon ricotta pancakes and sausage breakfast; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., weather trivia; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: Popcorn and movie; word search; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, nacho chips, pineapple delight
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 10:30 a.m., red cup game; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch; American mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; Chinese mahjong; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., left, right and center game
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., blood pressure; health topic; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; homemade soup and bread sale; open ceramics class ; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Crispy chicken salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll, warm peach crisp
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., red cup game; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., snowflake sugar cookie decorating; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut craft
INDIANA: 9 to 11 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition and cooking demo; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: National hot tea day with scones; open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., bingo; 5 p.m. evening meal, chicken and broccoli casserole, buttermilk biscuit, apple pie (cost of meal $3.50)
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., show and tell day; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable rice, white bread, sliced apples
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class; 11:30 a.m., red cup game; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; “Jeopardy!” game; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bib club
MAHONING HILLS: open iPad usage; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; hymn sing with Kay Young; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., lunch out at Hoss’s
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; oatmeal, bacon and bagel breakfast with fruit, $4; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon lunch
FRIDAY
Turkey Caesar club sandwich on bun, broccoli soup, fruit cocktail
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., fitness class; PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., companion connections with Sandy; open technology center; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life Bingo; noon, lunch