Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, tomato cucumber salad, white bread, fruited gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., planning meeting; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards club/open billiards; evening meal: chicken broccoli casserole, salad, roll and ice cream (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., fiber arts club; 1 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30-11:30 a.m., French toast and ham breakfast; open iPad usage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., sit & fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., candy bar bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crochet class/open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11:15 a.m., eating less salt by Betsy; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Tuna salad sandwich on sandwich bun, lentil soup, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., corn hole rematch; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., ceramic glaze demo with Kari Hirak; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., egg ink painting class with Matt Bartus; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon; American Mahjong; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; 2 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo fun; open iPad usage; good neighbor day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., crafts; 11:45, whole grains for the win; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9 a.m., chocolate chip pancake breakfast; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Sweet sausage minestrone with peppers onions, zucchini and tomatoes over pasta, tossed salad, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., corn hole; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., open crafts; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards with Bonnie
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; National Biscotti Day; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; beef vegetable soup sale, $5 per quart; 5 p.m. evening meal: beef vegetable soup, salad, dinner roll, Reese’s peanut butter fudge bars, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class/open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woods spa
THURSDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, wheat bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., bowling game; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cell phone and computer help desk; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 2 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; ask a stupid question day; open iPad usage; 12:30, dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting club; 11:30, sit & fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., community living and learning prize bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 11 a.m., suicide prevention; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pumpkin pancakes with cream; 10:30 a.m., iPad games; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo