Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe, ranch roasted potatoes, carrots, white bread, pudding
ARMAGH: Open Monday, closed Tuesday. 10:30 a.m., Senior Olympic plate toss; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 2 p.m., handmade cards with Bonnie; 5 p.m., evening meal: lasagna, salad, roll and cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Mother’s Day Breakfast with quiche and mini chocolate chip muffins; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: Closed
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., bingo; Election Day bake sale; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., corn hole practice; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; shopping trip day; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, beets, white bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Olympic fencing; dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; decorative door display craft, $2; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., Senior Olympics; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; Mahoning Hills Ice Cream Shoppe, sundaes, $1.50; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Olympics; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; Trivia Senior Olympic Day; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
THURSDAY
Glazed ham with pineapple sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., word search and coffee; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., Olympic Fencing; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; American Mahjong; 11:30 a.m., the facts on clutter; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., card club; red, white and blue treat day; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Geri Fit; piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., home care by Red Lion; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on white bread, coleslaw, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m., sausage, egg and cheese sandwich and fresh fruit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., ANEW bingo; open ceramics
