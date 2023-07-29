Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts class; 11:30 a.m., planning meeting; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken salad sandwich, broccoli pasta salad, chips, cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; toothbrush rugs
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., scrambled eggs and avocado toast breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., farkle
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, play nines game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; 10 a.m., tech assistance; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with mixed greens, pickled diced beets, breadstick, poke cake
ARMAGH: 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 to 12:15, bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., nutrition with Michele; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11:30 a.m., National Mountain Climbing Day World Records!; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; ice cream sandwiches, $1; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., crafts, $1.50
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., left right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., beat the heat by IRMC; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts program; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; summer adult coloring day; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; National Coloring Book Day, group color!; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, pulled pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, green beans, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; open technology use
THURSDAY
Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., cookie share; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; National Watermelon Day, all you can eat watermelon for $2; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., play nines game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roast Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch and August birthday party
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., gift exchange game, bring a $5 gift!
