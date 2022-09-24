Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Creamy chicken and biscuit, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; evening meal, lasagna, salad, garlic toast, cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Homewatch Caregivers; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., open crafts; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., apple pancakes and sausage; National Pancake Day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., iPad fun personality; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., second chance bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; word search day; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
BBQ pork ribette, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., fall craft; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 to 12:15 a.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., smart phone assistance; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., fit and sit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; sausage and gravy biscuits with eggs breakfast, $4; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on hamburger bun, creamy potato soup, seasonal fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10 a.m., fall craft; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: Trip to Boscov’s; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., social center safety procedures; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; My Plate My Portions; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 4 p.m., bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, sausage sandwich, homemade potato soup, pie and ice cream, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; 11:30 a.m, My Plate — Make Every Bite Count!; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: Do Something Kind Day; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 10 a.m., fall craft; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., Jeopardy!; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; National Biscotti Day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cup stacking
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., fall crafts; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., quarter bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; shopping day; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Creamy vegetable lasagna with mozzarella, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., fall pancakes and sausage breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., fall coloring contest; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 a.m., last Friday breakfast, bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns and mini muffin, $4; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; open technology class
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; end of the month 50/50