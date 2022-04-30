Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Creamy chicken and biscuit, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; 5 p.m., pizza party with salad and ice cream
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., poker game with Bill; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club; toothbrush rugs
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., chocolate chip pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., sewing class with Marlene; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., Would You Rather game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., May Day trivia; open ceramic class; popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
BBQ pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
ARMAGH: Mother’s Day tea; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., smartphone assistance; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocise; open iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., nutrition talk; nail painting; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:30 a.m. to noon, manicures with ICTC school; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on hamburger bun, creamy potato soup, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; Mother’s Day Tea; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., macrame craft; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., affordable housing versus assisted living discussion; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; nutrition, vitamin D and calcium; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 5 p.m., Mother’s Day Dinner, rigatoni, tossed salad, garlic bread and chocolate fudge brownie, cost of meal $3.50, entertainment by Julie Dunmire
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; tech class; iPad games; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Hot turkey sandwich with gravy on white bread, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., mini tacos; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., Mother’s Day Tea; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocize; Cinco de Mayo celebration; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; dime bingo
SALTSBURG: Cinco de Mayo party; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., community living and learning bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., draw fast game; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Creamy vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., Mother’s Day bacon and egg breakfast; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Mother’s Day tea party; noon lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; Mother’s Day tea and cookies; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with ANEW