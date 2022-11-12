Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Pepper with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 1 p.m., crown card club; evening meal, meatball sandwich, fries, pasta salad and ice cream, $5 per meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and ham; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., finish craft project; 11 a.m., healthy ideas with ASI; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., caramel popcorn and movie; adult coloring contest; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick, mandarin oranges
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., healthy ideas with ASI; noon, Thanksgiving meal
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Miracle Ear educational program and free screening; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., planning meeting for December; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m. to noon, bean soup making; 10:30 a.m., bingo; National Recycling Day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., Fall Fast Draw, win a treat!; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Trip to Volant; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Chicken with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, pumpkin mousse
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., chronic disease self-management workshop; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Thanksgiving trivia; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; open Christmas craft; noon, Thanksgiving meal
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken and biscuits, broccoli and cauliflower and dessert, $5 per meal; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; 11:30 a.m., nutrition and health related conditions; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., thankful brown bag auction; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thanksgiving celebration and dinner; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., making Christmas ornaments; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., holiday movie and popcorn
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., rock & roll with DJ Randy; Word Search Day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., word search wars; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; hot chocolate and doughnuts; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; open technology center; 10 a.m., counting our blessings; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 a.m., last Friday of the month breakfast, French toast, sausage, fruit and yogurt parfait, $4; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; last day for ICCAP food drive