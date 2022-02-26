Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Taco salad with corn and black beans, Spanish rice, nacho chips, pineapple delight
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., sloppy joe sandwich, cheesy hash brown, carrots, ice cream
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., origami with Augusta; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., chocolate chip pancake and sausage breakfast; Mahoning Hills T-shirt day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m. to noon, mini manicures with Amanda; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie; hypothermia by Betsy; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Turkey Caesar club sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese on bun, broccoli soup, cherry chip cake with topping, fruit cocktail
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; ANEW blood pressure screening; Mardi Gras fun; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11:30 a.m., celebrate Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday with a mocktail, best festive look wins a prize; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., smartphone assistance; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Fat Tuesday, have a paczki with us; 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; Mardi Gras party; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Fat Tuesday with coffee and doughnuts, $1; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples, white bread
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; Mardi Gras fun; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., word game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut craft
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Community Living & Learning; 11 a.m., YouTube yoga exercise; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4:30 p.m., mocktail night, shamrock shakes; evening meal, cheesy chicken casserole, mixed veggies, crescent rolls, chocolate creme pie, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; book swap day; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Crispy chicken salad with mixed greens, bacon bits, cheddar and egg, vegetable soup, dinner roll, warm peach crisp
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; ANEW blood pressure screening; Mardi Gras fun; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; poker game with Bill; bucket list auction game; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; 12:30 p.m., lunch; bingo with Kim from Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., word search wars; 11 a.m., shamrock shakes; 12:30 p.m., CL+L bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 11 a.m., let’s talk about it day; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage
FRIDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., blueberry pancake and sausage breakfast; word search wars; 10:30 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Indian Haven bingo; noon, March birthday party with cake and ice cream; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge