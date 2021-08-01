Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Cheeseburger on bun, barbecue butterbeans, macaroni salad, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., iPad games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal — chicken lasagna, salad, roll and cake
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Fiber Arts Club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., ice cream sandwich day; Pencil Art Club; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11:30 a.m., Sit & Fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; zucchini bake sale week; open ceramics class; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad, applesauce
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; root beer floats; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., ceramic class with Kari Hirak, cost is $3; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Jeopardy!; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., wood carver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo fun; Friendship Day — share a memory; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., flea market sale; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., chocolate chip pancake breakfast; 11 a.m., crafts; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork sandwich on bun, Hawaiian coleslaw, ranch potatoes, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: Root beer float day; 11 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., sweet treat; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch;12:30 p.m., CriCut Vinyl
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; farmers’ market nutrition program with Darlene; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., flea market sale; Mahoning Hills T-shirt Day; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; bring a friend and eat for free!; 5 p.m., evening meal (Italian chicken, mashed potatoes, broccoli, Italian bread and chocolate frosted cake)
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Pot roast, whipped potatoes with gravy, carrots, wheat bread, pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., beach party; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Grand Beginnings children’s visit; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with community living and learning
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramics; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Chicken Cobb salad with egg, barley vegetable soup, whole grain dinner roll, sunset peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., egg, sausage and toast breakfast; 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Senior Life; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., YouTube videos
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo