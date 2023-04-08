Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 11 a.m., open cards; noon, lunch; open billiards; no evening meals
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., calligraphy class; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and ham; 11 a.m., Italian wedding soup making;10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, spring craft; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie with popcorn; dying Easter eggs; corn hole practice week; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Seafood salad with mixed greens, tomato and hard boiled egg, bean soup, dinner roll, pineapple
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m., pizza party!
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards; 12:30 p.m., making Easter bunny t-shirts
INDIANA: 10 to 11:30 a.m., card crafting with Andrea and Jenny; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Olympic practice; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., chair yoga with Jeril; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Grange Church of God Gospel Music
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10:30 a.m., card club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., diabetes self-management program; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., yogurt buffet; 10:30 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; cell phone class; National Licorice Day; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club, pinochle club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, sandwich and soup, $3.50; wedding soup sale, $5 per quart; free tech use with WiFi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, ham BBQ sandwich, cheesy rice, green beans, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; cell phone help; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., craft with Pauline; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to noon., healthy steps for older adults; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9:30 a.m., movie; 10 a.m., fancy soap making with Terry, $2; 10 a.m., American mahjong; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., 500 bid; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., dime bingo; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; wedding soup sale, $5 per quart
SALTSBURG: 11:30 a.m., my plate with diabetes; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11:30 a.m., cut down on added sugars; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island bread vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit, 10 a.m., bingo; noon, April birthday party; lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., 365 Bingo