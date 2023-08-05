Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts class; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken and pasta, salad, garlic toast, cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; flower pot craft; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; open crafts; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., chocolate chip pancake breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., sewing class with Marlene; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: Noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Seafood salad over mixed greens, hard boiled egg, bean soup, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits
ARMAGH: 11 a.m., scam presentation with District Attorney Manzi; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch; ice cream treat after lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., card-making with Carol; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., physical therapy talk with ANEW; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10:30 a.m., king’s corner; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; blueberry pancake and sausage breakfast, $4; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Mango barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, white bread
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts program showcase party, all invited; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; cellphone help, sign-ups required; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; rice pudding day, try some with us; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken salad on croissant, pasta salad, potato chips, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class showcase party; open technology use
THURSDAY
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., word search and coffee; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., Family Feud; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; cork board craft; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., ‘70s and ‘80s country music with DJ Randy; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., card club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Hot dog on bun, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: Help get ready for the Knotweed Festival; 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; root beer float day; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge
