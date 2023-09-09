Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Glazed ham with pineapple sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 1 p.m., card club; 5 p.m., evening meal, lasagna, salad, roll, cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; open crafts; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., cinnamon apple French toast and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., sewing pillowcases with Marlene and Nancy; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, scarecrow door hanger craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: Cookport Fair Week, basket raffle in exhibit building; 9 a.m., popcorn and a movie; remembering 9/11; noon, lunch; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, white bread, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: No daytime center hours, doors open at 3:15 p.m. All American Super supper from 4 to 6 p.m.; 4 p.m., entertainer Phil McCaulley; 5 p.m., stuffed chicken dinner. Reservations required.
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., scams with District Attorney Manzi; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., planning meeting; 11:30 a.m, PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Grange Church of God gospel music
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10:30 a.m., King’s Corner; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; using iPads with Gary; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with ANEW; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, buttered pasta,
California blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 to 11:30 a.m., nutrition with Michelle; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Adagio health and nutrition bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., ukulele with Jan; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; International Chocolate Day! We have some!; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; shopping trip day; noon, lunch; open technology use
THURSDAY
Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella on sandwich roll, roasted Parmesan redskin potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; craft club
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., emergency management services, 911; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., jewelry making with Ellen; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., play nine; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Chicken Parmesan with shredded cheese, pasta with sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Snapchat photo booth; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, birthday party and lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.