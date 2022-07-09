Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; evening meal: BBQ chicken sandwich, pasta salad, chips and ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., outdoor horseshoe game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; dominoes club; 1 to 3 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., scrambled eggs, bacon and blueberry muffin; open iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., Farkle game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
TUESDAY
Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cookie
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., nail salon; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., karaoke; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocise; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., brown bag bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., AAA driving program; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Hot dog with sauerkraut on hot dog bun, cheesy potatoes, birthday cake
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., nail salon; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition and cooking demo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; July birthday party; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; ice cream shoppe; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: mocktail night with grasshoppers; 5 p.m., evening meal, penne pasta with meat sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread and chocolate cream pie, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Warm roast beef and cheddar on sandwich roll, summer corn chowder, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., brown bag bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m, nail salon; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; Instant Pot cooking presentation with ICCAP; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingocise
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., mini manicures; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo with CL&L
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; country music day; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening
FRIDAY
Fiesta chicken with salsa and cheddar, cilantro lime rice, black beans, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., eggs and ham; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., fresh produce bingo; 11 a.m., poker game with Bill; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting, salad and pizza party, $4 per person; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge