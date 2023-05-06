Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Stuffed pepper with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; no evening meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Senior Olympic practice; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast with strawberries and sausage; Mahoning Hills Ice Cream Shoppe: cones, $1; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: National Pet Month; 10:30 a.m, card club; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; baking cookies day; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, Italian bread, applesauce
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., Senior Olympic basketball; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., seed sharing with Monika; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., doll presentation; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., bingo; butterscotch; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., cup stacking practice
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Wii games with Gary; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Olympic Cup Stacking; dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. nutrition with Adagio and bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., pinochle
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., Senior Olympics; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Olympics; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, meatloaf, baked potato, corn, bread and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; Putt Putt Senior Olympic Day; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
THURSDAY
Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad, Italian bread, apple crisp
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., craft with Pauline; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30, fitness; 11:30 a.m., Olympic Cup Stacking; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Mother’s Day floral soap making, $2 sign up; American Mahjong; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., classic rock with Randy; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., Mother Match Game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Geri Fit; piano time with Tom; Word Search Day; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Turkey chef salad with cheddar and tomato over mixed greens, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., Mother’s Day Breakfast, ladies eat free; 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, birthday party; lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Mother’s Day bingo with Calvary Baptist children; open ceramics
