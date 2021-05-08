Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped potatoes, beets, wheat bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., butterfly craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., mock auction; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Mother’s Day strawberry and cream french toast, ladies eat free; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m. crafts; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., cookie
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie; 9:30 a.m., nature walk program; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Meatballs with marinara over pasta, tossed salad, Italian bread, pineapple tidbits
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., patriotic crafts; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Name that Tune; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., stroke awareness by ANEW Health
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., Mother’s Day breakfast; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, applesauce
AULTMAN: 10 a.m., patriotic craft; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 10:45 a.m. My Plate Nutrition; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., with Beacon Ridge; 11:15 a.m. to noon; first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m. tech class; open ceramic class; Two Lick t-shirt day; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Warm roast beef with mozzarella on sandwich bun, roasted parmesan redskin potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., special canvas painting
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., Jeopardy; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: National Pie Day! Come have a piece of pie; 11 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., knitting club; noon to 1 p.m., lunch, 1 p.m., spirit life bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit,” 10 to 11 a.m., music; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Turkey chef salad with hard boiled egg, cauliflower soup, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., candy crush on iPad; 11 a.m., lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Senior Life; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; chocolate sundaes, $2; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo