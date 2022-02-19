Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Closed in observance of President’s Day.
TUESDAY
Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, cinnamon applesauce
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., roll for the win; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., music with simple pleasures; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., healthy eating with Morgan from PAH
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., Whose Your Neighbor Game; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; homemade soup and bread sale; adult coloring; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., roll for the win; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; brown bag auction; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., “Life After Loss” support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; national bread day, eat some with us!; noon, lunch; technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., brown bag auction; evening meal, ham bean soup, tossed salad, buttermilk biscuit and chocolate creme pie, cost of meal $3.50; take-out soup sale
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon lunch; wood’s spa
THURSDAY
Baked ham slice with fruit sauce, sweet potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., nutrition topic; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., roll for the win; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; smart phone assistance; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11 a.m., dime bingo; 12:30 p.m., lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., crafting class; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 10 a.m., cinnamon hot cocoa; word search; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage
FRIDAY
Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, min biscuit, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., egg, pancake and sausage breakfast; 10:30 a.m., planning meeting; 10:30 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 to 10:15, last Friday breakfast, waffles with strawberries and cream, bacon; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale