Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, beets, wheat bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., iPad games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; evening meal (potluck) with cheeseburgers and hotdogs provided. Bring sides and desserts
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Fiber Arts Club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage breakfast; Tell-a-joke Day; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11:30 a.m., Sit & Fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., donut bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; open ceramics class; Elvis Day; banana and peanut butter sandwiches, $1; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Meatballs with marinara over pasta, tossed salad, Italian bread, pineapple tidbits
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., red cup game; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., junk auction — bring in some nice junk; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking with Erin; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., mystery bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., left/right and center game; 11:30 a.m., knitting club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella on sandwich bun, roasted parmesan redskin potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., red cup game; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., ice cream; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards with Pauline
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., in-home cardiac rehab education; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; 5 p.m., evening meal (hotdogs with sauerkraut, baked beans, potato salad, dessert share — bring a dessert!)
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Minute to Win It game; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9:30 a.m., watercolor painting class, cost $3; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Wacky Fun Oldies with DJ Randy; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., root beer floats
SALTSBURG: Celebrate Senior Citizen’s Day with ice cream social; noon, lunch; bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramics; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Turkey chef salad with cheddar, cucumber and hard-boiled egg, cauliflower soup, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., chocolate chip pancake breakfast; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 a.m., banana popsicle, 50 cents; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo