Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe sandwich on hamburger bun, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts class; 11:30 a.m., planning meetnig; 5 p.m., evening meal, roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding pie, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., patriotic coloring; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; open crafts
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., national peach ice cream day, help make some!; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin
ARMAGH: 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m., passport to wellness; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: trip to Hobby Lobby; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cookie class with Erin; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., make decorations for the super supper; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., pig in the mud game
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., play nine’s; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., ASI happy hearts line dancers; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, beets, white bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9:30 a.m., chit chat with coffee and donuts; 10 a.m., to noon, fiber arts program; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Civil War history display; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., decorate for Super Supper; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., music by Joe and Julie; 5 p.m., evening meal, ham scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, bread, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; strawberries and pancakes breakfast, $4.50; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; open technology use
THURSDAY
Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., ice cream, $1; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., Senior Life bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., summer craft demo; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., patriotic craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: Sock Hop Super Supper from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; 5 p.m., dinner, stuffed pork chops with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, roll, dessert, $8
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; card making class; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Glazed ham in pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., brown bag auction; 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge
