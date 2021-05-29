Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Centers closed in observance of Memorial Day
TUESDAY
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese; breakfast potatoes; whole-grain English muffin with jelly; orange juice
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., My Plate Nutrition; 11 a.m., ANEW; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., bingo; noon lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., beat to your own drum; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., coffee chat and games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m. woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: Say Something Nice Day; 11 a.m., bingo fun; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., crafts; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: Country music week, wear your jeans and cowboy boots; 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Barbecue glazed turkey burger with cheddar on sandwich bun; broccoli soup; fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., My Plate Nutrition; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., CriCut demonstration
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: T-shirt Day; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: Ice Cream Cones, $1; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., cellphone help desk; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: National Deviled Egg Day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., Do you know your Cheese? game; 11:30 a.m., sit-n-fit; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit,” 10 to 11 a.m., music, noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables and sliced apples
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m. iPad slots; 11 a.m., lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., brown bag bingo