Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, nacho chips and pineapple delight
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards club/open billiards; evening meal: Michele’s meatloaf, baked potato, green beans and pudding (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., fiber arts club; 1 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30-11 a.m., scrambled eggs and sausage; National Cinnamon Roll Day, have one with breakfast; open iPad usage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., sit & fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: apple dumpling bake sale; 9 a.m., crochet class; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., popcorn and movie/pumpkin quiz; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Crispy chicken salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll and warm peach crisp
ARMAGH: Steeler dress up day; 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures/dessert share with Anne; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., smartphone assistance; noon; American Mahjong; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; 1 p.m., American Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., mystery bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., darts
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; pumpkin gob baking, volunteers welcome; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: apple dumpling bake sale; 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; chili contest; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, white bread and a birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: Steeler dress up day; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m., MEDI Counseling with Lisa; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Cricut demo
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., dementia friends; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, Oktoberfest, pork, sauerkraut, potato filling, apple sauce and black forest cake, only $3.50; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; pumpkin gob fundraiser sale, $1.50 each or 6 for $8; 5 p.m. evening meal: baked ziti, tossed salad, Italian bread and chocolate mousse pie, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: apple dumpling bake sale; 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; Halloween rock painting; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woods spa
THURSDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., brown bag bingo, bring in some nice stuff; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: birthday party day with cake and ice cream; 10 a.m., fall mason jar craft; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., American Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., apple butter prep; 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; open iPad usage; 12:30, dime bingo
SALTSBURG: pumpkin gob fundraiser, $1.50 each or 6 for $8; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., community living and learning prize bingo
TWO LICK: apple dumpling bake sale; 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Halloween rock painting; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Turkey Caesar club sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese on sandwich bun, broccoli soup, cherry chip cake with topping and fruit cocktail
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon; 10:30 a.m., iPad games; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., trick or treat bingo; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: apple dumpling bake sale; 9 a.m., crocheting class/open ceramics; 10 a.m., brown paper bag bingo; 11 a.m., Pam’s birthday party; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch