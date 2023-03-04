Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Chicken Marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., open cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken lasagna, salad, roll and ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dominoes club; 500 bid club; toothbrush rugs
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage; Oreo cookie day; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., sewing class with Marlen; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., card games; National Frozen Food Day, the golden rule of frozen food; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., movie with popcorn; making St. Patty’s Day shirts; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Chicken stew, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, peaches
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 a.m., Alice Paul House, self-care; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free internet and iPad usage; 10 a.m., shamrock magnet craft with Michele; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., green taste test; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Plinko
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., diabetes self-management program; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Hot dog on bun, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., how lucky am I?; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons; open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., mock auction; 11 a.m., National Women’s Day, tea party; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., pinochle; bridge
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; discover what your name means!; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, pulled pork sandwich, pierogies, baked beans and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; thrift store shopping day; open tech class; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., doughnuts and coffee; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., I Am So Lucky game, find the leprechaun; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., 500 bid; bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., chair yoga with Jeril; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., card club; get over it day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., easy steps to prevent food waste; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Creamy vegetable lasagna with shredded cheese, tossed salad, garlic bread stick, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., find the leprechaun; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; bring in pantry items and win a chance on a gift card; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., lottery ticket bingo, must pay $1 to $2 to play; open ceramics